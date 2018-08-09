WrestlingInc.com

Aleister Black Storyline Update, Why Seth Rollins Is Not Working Weekend Live Events, Alexa Bliss

By Marc Middleton | August 09, 2018

- WWE posted this video looking at RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and her various title wins. As noted, Bliss is celebrating her 27th birthday today.

Alexa Bliss On Not Getting Credit For Her Ring Work, Ronda Rousey's Abilities
- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal is teasing an update on Aleister Black today, as seen in the tweet below. As noted, WWE did an attack angle with Black last night after Black vs. Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa was announced for the "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event. Black is currently recovering from a groin injury and will not be able to compete. Regal wrote:


- Seth Rollins will not be working this weekend's RAW live events as he is currently in China for a WWE promotional tour. He is scheduled to be back in the U.S. for Monday's RAW in Greensboro, NC. Below are photos and videos from the tour:





