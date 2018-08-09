Aleister Black Storyline Update, Why Seth Rollins Is Not Working Weekend Live Events, Alexa Bliss

- WWE posted this video looking at RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and her various title wins. As noted, Bliss is celebrating her 27th birthday today.

- WWE NXT General Manager William Regal is teasing an update on Aleister Black today, as seen in the tweet below. As noted, WWE did an attack angle with Black last night after Black vs. Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa was announced for the "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event. Black is currently recovering from a groin injury and will not be able to compete. Regal wrote:

.@WWEAleister spent the night in a local medical facility in Orlando. As of now, medical personnel still have no update on his status. I hope to provide an update later today. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) August 9, 2018

- Seth Rollins will not be working this weekend's RAW live events as he is currently in China for a WWE promotional tour. He is scheduled to be back in the U.S. for Monday's RAW in Greensboro, NC. Below are photos and videos from the tour: