Abyss On Hulk Hogan Working With WWE Again, Why He Re-Signed With Impact, What Wrestling Is Missing

Abyss recently spoke to the Wrestling Epicenter for an exclusive interview. You can check out the full interview here, they sent us these highlights:

Re-signing with Impact Wrestling:

"It was a pretty easy decision for me. I love the company. I've been a part of it for, gosh, going on 17 years, since the beginning. It was a pretty easy decision for me. I was able to put together a pretty nice package to continue my duties as a wrestler, as an agent, and producer. I'm really excited about being able to stay on board and being able to contribute to the team, getting in the ring, and working with the young talent and getting them to where we want and need them to be."

How regularly he might be competing in the ring going forward:

"I think you'll see Abyss at the right time and so forth. Obviously, a large part of my duties will be backstage producing and agenting which I've been doing the past couple of years. But, I'll be in the ring as well both as 'The Monster' Abyss and probably, I would assume, as his esteemed brother Joseph Park as well. You'll see a little bit of both - In the ring and a lot backstage as well. I'm really excited about it!"

The future of Impact Wrestling:

"I think you can expect to continue to see the great stuff that we produced at Slammiversary. The company is on a roll! I think we're really poised to go into Bound for Glory in October strong. I think we have some of the best young talent in the business right now - I really do believe that. I think the company is really poised to do some great things going into the rest of the year and carrying into 2019. I think we're going to have the ship turned around in the right direction. We're excited about it. I think the wrestling fans are excited about it. Stay tuned! I think it is going to be a great year!"

What wrestling is missing:

"The one thing I do think wrestling is missing is I do think wrestling is missing characters. Abyss is a character. The one thing wrestling has to be careful of and the pitfall that it doesn't fall into is it is going completely away from characters. When I got addicted to this business when I was a kid, it was characters if you look back to the 80's and early 90's Everybody, even the opening gys, had characters. I fear it has gone too far to athletic contest versus character. I think that is something the business needs to be careful of."

Impact working with different promotions like Lucha Underground and ROH:

"That's a cool thing. To me, that is something that may go down in history as one of the most groundbreaking things ever happening. 5, 10 years ago. You would never hear of companies working together! You would never hear of Ring of Honor working with Impact or Lucha Underground working with Impact... Or AAA working with Impact... It is somethng that is a really cool evolution. It is common sense! It is common sense for these companies to work together but I think a lot of egos got in the way over the years and now we can't work with them... Those walls have come down an awful lot. You're seeing it with Impact, we wored with AML yesterday. We worked with Lucha Underground in April. Now there's the Jericho cruise and Impact is working with ROH. The walls are coming down and that's huge, man! The wrestling fans are the winners on that one! They're going to get to see the matches that they never thought they would see! Working together is going to breed more competition and be more profitable for everybody."

Rosemary and other stars saying Abyss influenced their decision to wrestle:

"Oh man, it is flattering to say the least. I don't know of a bigger compliment that a young piece of talent could pay to a veteran than to say that and to mean that. I know Rosemary means that - She's told me that before. I just can't tell you what that means to me. I've had a great career, man. I've had a blessed career. I've been wrestling 23 years, 17 of that at Impact. I've been able to cross an awful lot off my bucket list. I've gotten to share the ring with guys that I grew up idolizing from Roddy Piper to Mick Foley to Hulk Hogan... Sting! I've had a very good career. I have zero regrets. I've been so blessed with it. But, now it is time to give back! I feel really strongly about that. Every piece of talent, as you get older, should turn around and help that next person on to that hill. That's my thing. I want to give back. I'm still going to be in the ring and I want to help these young guys and young girls obtain their dreams and goals and get them to where they need to be with the company - Get them over with the company and over with the fans and to get to enjoy long careers like I've been fortunate enough to enjoy. Giving back is a lot and to get compliments like that, there's no bigger compliment than that and I really appreciate it."

See Also Titus O'Neil On Why Hulk Hogan Lost Him At The Start Of His Apology

Hulk Hogan getting reinstated in the WWE Hall of Fame:

"I'm thrilled about it. I'm so happy for him. I know how much it means for him to be back in the Hall of Fame. I got to know him really, really well when Hulk was working for Impact Wrestling. We became close, we became friends. We still talk. A lot of the things that happened were unfortunate. A lot of the things that happened were not good. I think he was truly apologetic. I think he truly feels sorry about it. I think he's taken his rightful place back in the WWE Hall of Fame and back in wrestling history. I think that means more to him than anything in the world."