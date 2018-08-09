WrestlingInc.com

Unique WWE Photo Shoot In NYC (Video), Cain Velasquez - WWE NXT Photo, The Miz And Maryse On TV

By Marc Middleton | August 09, 2018

- Above is video of Matt Hardy, Kalisto, Ember Moon, Jinder Mahal and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss hitting the streets of New York City for a unique new WWE photo shoot.

- The Miz and Maryse are set to appear on NBC's "Today" show on Wednesday, August 15 to promote their Miz & Mrs. series and WWE SummerSlam. They will be appearing with hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb in the 10am EST hour.

Viewership Drops Again For Third Episode Of Miz & Mrs.
See Also
Viewership Drops Again For Third Episode Of Miz & Mrs.

- As seen below, former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez was shown in the crowd on last night's WWE NXT episode. As noted, Cain attended the recent NXT TV tapings and spent a few days training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Cain is currently negotiating a new UFC deal and spent time at the WWE PC because he wanted to show UFC officials that he has other options.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top