Unique WWE Photo Shoot In NYC (Video), Cain Velasquez - WWE NXT Photo, The Miz And Maryse On TV

- Above is video of Matt Hardy, Kalisto, Ember Moon, Jinder Mahal and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss hitting the streets of New York City for a unique new WWE photo shoot.

- The Miz and Maryse are set to appear on NBC's "Today" show on Wednesday, August 15 to promote their Miz & Mrs. series and WWE SummerSlam. They will be appearing with hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb in the 10am EST hour.

- As seen below, former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez was shown in the crowd on last night's WWE NXT episode. As noted, Cain attended the recent NXT TV tapings and spent a few days training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Cain is currently negotiating a new UFC deal and spent time at the WWE PC because he wanted to show UFC officials that he has other options.