SmackDown Star Sidelined With Broken Wrist, Kaitlyn On Mae Young Classic Experience, SummerSlam 2005

- Maria Kanellis' plan for returning to WWE television could be put on hold as the SmackDown LIVE Superstar recently broke her wrist.

Kanellis revealed the injury today in a post on Instagram.

Kanellis also posted an X-ray of her broken wrist on Instagram Story.

Kanellis has been training at the WWE Performance Center since last week to get back into shape after giving birth in April to her first child, Fredrica "Freddie" Moon Bennett.

- Former WWE Superstar Kaitlyn, who is among the 32 competitors in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, talked about how she feels today after working yesterday's tapings at Full Sail Live in Orlando, Florida.

- Ahead of SummerSlam 2018 on August 19, WWE posted this 60-second highlight video looking back at SummerSlam 2005.

In the main event, Hulk Hogan beat Shawn Michaels after nailing HBK with his signature Leg Drop.