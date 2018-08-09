WrestlingInc.com

Renee Young And Others On Her Big RAW Gig, The Bella Twins - SummerSlam Note, Aleister Black Video

By Marc Middleton | August 09, 2018

- Above is new footage from the attack angle with Aleister Black that aired after last night's WWE NXT episode. The camera man approaches several NXT Superstars but no one saw what happened.

As noted, the angle was done to remove Black from the "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" Triple Threat with Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. Black recently underwent surgery to repair a groin injury and is not expected to be cleared in time for Takeover. NXT General Manager William Regal indicated that an announcement on Black will be made later today.

- WWE has announced that The Bella Twins will be appearing at the SummerSlam Meet & Greets on Friday, August 17 at the Barclays Center's 40/40 Club in Brooklyn. They will join WWE Champion AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss for the 3:30pm signing. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am EST.

WWE Announcement On Renee Young Calling RAW
See Also
WWE Announcement On Renee Young Calling RAW

- As noted, Renee Young will serve as a guest commentator to help call Monday's WWE RAW with Michael Cole and Corey Graves, filling in for Jonathan Coachman as he will be on another assignment. Below are comments from Renee, Stephanie McMahon, JBL, Paul Heyman and others:








Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top