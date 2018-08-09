Renee Young And Others On Her Big RAW Gig, The Bella Twins - SummerSlam Note, Aleister Black Video

- Above is new footage from the attack angle with Aleister Black that aired after last night's WWE NXT episode. The camera man approaches several NXT Superstars but no one saw what happened.

As noted, the angle was done to remove Black from the "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" Triple Threat with Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. Black recently underwent surgery to repair a groin injury and is not expected to be cleared in time for Takeover. NXT General Manager William Regal indicated that an announcement on Black will be made later today.

- WWE has announced that The Bella Twins will be appearing at the SummerSlam Meet & Greets on Friday, August 17 at the Barclays Center's 40/40 Club in Brooklyn. They will join WWE Champion AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss for the 3:30pm signing. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10am EST.

- As noted, Renee Young will serve as a guest commentator to help call Monday's WWE RAW with Michael Cole and Corey Graves, filling in for Jonathan Coachman as he will be on another assignment. Below are comments from Renee, Stephanie McMahon, JBL, Paul Heyman and others:

I've tried to write a caption for this several times over but nothing can truly relate how much I'm freaking out about this!! ?? can't wait to call Raw with @michaelcole and @wwegraves… https://t.co/3dSgOupojT — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 9, 2018

I could not be more excited, or more proud of one of my best friends in the whole world. Congrats @ReneeYoungWWE...Get ready! #RAW



https://t.co/nVG3h2Cr3p — The Great Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) August 9, 2018

This is truly awesome @ReneeYoungWWE and you deserve it!!!! You're awesome at what you do!!!! So proud of you???? pic.twitter.com/LRpZLvv5fz — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 9, 2018

Congrats to ?@ReneeYoungWWE? on this wonderful achievement-commentary on @WWE Raw! Well deserved and I am so happy for you!!!! You deserve this and will do an outstanding job! Can't wait to watch and listen. https://t.co/SQA4dC0aei — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) August 9, 2018

I applaud @WWE for the decision to have @ReneeYoungWWE sit in this coming Monday as a guest commentator on #RAW. The entire program has just been handed an instant upgrade. Bravo! A most worthy recipient of this extraordinary opportunity! https://t.co/ct3xOXt6IO — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) August 9, 2018