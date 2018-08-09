Colt Cabana Suing CM Punk For Over $1 Million (Updated)

Colt Cabana (Scott Colton) is suing CM Punk (Phillip Brooks) over legal fees related to their recent defamation lawsuit win over WWE's Dr. Chris Amann, according to a report from The Chicago Sun Times.

Cabana has filed a lawsuit against Punk in Cook County Circuit Court for breach of contract and fraud.

Colt's suit alleges that Punk promised to help him out with the legal bills from the defamation suit. Colt claims Punk told him that he would be "100% covered" in a text message. Punk has allegedly failed to keep that promise and Colt now has unpaid legal bills totaling $513,736. Punk asked Colt to pay half of the legal fees, which would be $256,868, allegedly saying, "You are on your own."

"To date I have spent $513,736 dollars on this Amman [sic] lawsuit," Punk wrote in an email, according to Colt. "My outstanding current bill is a t least 300k. Half of all this is yours. Divide the 513,736 by 2 and that is what you owe me and what I expect you to pay me. Starting now I will no longer be paying your bills. You are on your own. Whatever my bill is currently, will be cut in half, and half will be yours. If you choose to make this all ugly, that's fine too. I hope you won't, but I gave up on you doing what is right a long time ago."

The lawsuit claims, "Brooks acted with fraud, malice and oppression toward Colton, with the deliberate intention of causing Colton harm."

Colt is asking for $200,000 in general damages, plus $1 million in punitive and exemplary damages, according to the lawsuit filing.

Colt and Punk were good friends for years and courtroom reports from the recent trial with Amann indicated that they were back on good terms. It's worth noting that they started out with the same legal team for the case against Amann but Colt did hire his own attorneys. The two had a falling out in 2016 but Colt said in a June 2018 interview that they were cordial, but he hesitated before saying they are still friends.

Updated 8/9/2018 5:30 pm ET: Updated article to include Punk's email to Colt.