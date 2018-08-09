WrestlingInc.com

Big Change To The WWE NXT Title Match At 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV'

By Marc Middleton | August 09, 2018

As seen above, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced a Last Man Standing between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa for the "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event. Aleister Black was pulled from the Takeover title match due to the recent groin injury.

Takeover takes place on Saturday, August 18 from the Barclays Center during SummerSlam weekend. Below is the updated confirmed card:

Last Man Standing Match for the NXT Title
Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Title Match
Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Title Match
Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly

NXT North American Title Match
Ricochet vs. Adam Cole

EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream

