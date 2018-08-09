Big Change To The WWE NXT Title Match At 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV'

As seen above, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced a Last Man Standing between Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa for the "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event. Aleister Black was pulled from the Takeover title match due to the recent groin injury.

Takeover takes place on Saturday, August 18 from the Barclays Center during SummerSlam weekend. Below is the updated confirmed card:

Last Man Standing Match for the NXT Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Title Match

Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Title Match

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly

NXT North American Title Match

Ricochet vs. Adam Cole

EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream