LIVE SPOILERS ** WWE Mae Young Classic Tapings From Full Sail University

Thanks to Will Henderson (@willh94) for texting us the following WWE Mae Young Classic spoilers from tonight's tapings at Full Sail University. We have spoilers from night one at this link.

* The tapings opens with a video package showing highlights from Night One, plus Women's Revolution highlights & quotes. Michael Cole, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix are back for commentary. Cole introduces the competitors and matches for round 2 as each competitor steps forward to have a face off

Episode One:

* Second round match, 20 minute time limit: Toni Storm defeated Hiroyo Matsumoto to advance to the quarterfinals. Lockup to start. Good match. Hiroyo with a diving dropkick for 2. Suplex by Hiroyo for 2. Toni with a snap suplex, a hip attack and a Fisherman suplex for 2. Hiroyo with a modified Boston crab into a single leg, but Toni gets to the ropes. Hiroyo with the headstand knees for 2. Toni with a headbutt and a bridging suplex for 2. Series of near falls for Hiroyo. Toni ducks a lariat and gets a bridging roll up for the 3

* Second round match, 20 minute time limit: Rhea Ripley defeated Kacy Catanzaro to advance to the quarterfinals. Rhea blows off the handshake. Kacy with a top rope handstand into a head scissors. Rhea overpowers Kacy and takes control of the match. Rhea with a big vertical suplex for 2. Rhea with an inverted cloverleaf, but Kacy flips out of it. Kacy with a tilt-o-whirl DDT. Crowd is firmly behind Kacy. Kacy with a corkscrew plancha to the outside. Kacy with a split over the top into a springboard dropkick but only gets 2. Rhea kicks Kacy out of a headstand and hits a pumphandle sitout bomb for the win

* Second round match, 20 minute time limit: Lacey Lane defeated Taynara Conti to advance to the quarterfinals. Not much here. Lane reverses Conti's finisher into a crucifix rollup for the win

* Second round match, 20 minute time limit: Meiko Satomura defeated Mercedes Martinez to advance to the quarterfinals. Good technical work to start. They trade chops and slaps. Mercedes with a chokebomb for 2. Meiko locks in a Fujiwara armbar and keeps it in as Mercedes rolls over but eventually gets to the ropes. Meiko with a frogsplash for 2. Meiko with a kneeling DDT and a cartwheel knee to the chest for 2. Mercedes with the fisherman suplex but Meiko kicks out. Crowd on their feet. Meiko fights off a surfboard guillotine, and hits a grounded scissor kick for the win. Excellent match

Episode Two:

* Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, and WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler are shown at ringside

* Second round match, 20 minute time limit: Io Shirai defeated Zeuxis to advance to the quarterfinals. Zeuxis hits a dropkick to knock Io off the apron. Knees to the face by Zeuxis for 2. Io with a headstand into double knees then running double knees, but Zeuxis holds the ropes so Io can't get her in position for the moonsault. Io fights off the Spanish Fly attempt and hits a Frankensteiner. Io picks up the win with the moonsault

* Ricochet is shown at ringside

* Second round match, 20 minute time limit: Deonna Purrazzo defeated Xia Li to advance to the quarterfinals. Xia with a legdrop and elbow for 2. Deonna with some vicious arm work and gets a 2. Xia rolls up Deonna out of the Fujiwara arm bar but gets only a 2. Xia with a headkick for 2. Deonna catches Xia off the top and locks in a double-arm Fujiwara arm bar for the win