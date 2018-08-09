Impact Wrestling Live Coverage (8/9)

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact on POP, which will begin at 8 pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Above and below is what's on tap for tonight's show.

- On last week's show: Allie and Kiera Hogan defeated Su Yung and a Bridesmaid, The OGz won a squash match, and Desi Hit Squad pulled out a victory over Fallah Bahh and KM. Grado and Joe Hendry's partnership continued to unravel and the main event saw oVe lose an action-packed contest against Pentagon Jr. and Fenix.



The show kicked off this week with a backstage brawl between the OGz and LAX. The OGz got the upper hand during this brawl and then LAX took control. It was brutal and it looks like they were battling through a coat checking area of the building. There were coathangers flying everywhere.

The fight spilled from one room to the next as these two teams tore each other apart. LAX took chair shots and finally, people showed up to try and break up the fight, but they were in a stairwell so the OGz easily took care of their pint-sized backstage staff. This is where it ended for now.

Desi Hit Squad vs Taiji Ishimori and Petey Williams

Gama Singh introduced the Desi Hit Squad and got heat from the crowd by just talking. Petey was obviously the most over out of everyone because of the Canadian crowd and they sang along with his theme song which is the Canadian national anthem.

Ishimori got a chance to shot off a little before Petey got the tag and hit a codebreaker and side Russain legsweep on Gursinder who followed with a move of his own after they traded a little back and forth action.

Rohit got the tag and Gursinder stuck around to hit a few double-team moves. They cut the ring in half on Petey as "Canada" chants broke out from the crowd. Rohit Raju kept the pressure on Williams until Gursinder took the tag and Petey started to fight back a little bit and Ishimori got the tag and hit a springboard dropkick on both members of Desi Hit Squad. He followed that up with another move on both of Gama Singh's men. Then Taiji pinned Rohit for a two count while "Bone Solider" chants broke out in the crowd.

Ishimori hit a shotgun dropkick followed by a Canadian Destroyer from Petey and a modified DDT from Taiji on Rohit for the win.

Winners: Petey Williams and Taiji Ishimori

- Pentagon Jr cut a promo which you can view below: