WrestlingInc.com

How Renee Young Found Out About RAW Gig, Ex-WWE NXT Star Helping Fan Go To WrestleMania, WWE Stock

By Marc Middleton | August 09, 2018

- As noted, Renee Young will call Monday's SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW with Michael Cole and Corey Graves as Jonathan Coachman will be away on assignment. Renee will become the first woman to call a full episode of WWE's flagship program in the history of the show. Above is new video of Renee talking to Cathy Kelley about the milestone.

Renee talks about how excited she is to call RAW and says she's been looking forward to getting more of herself out there. She reveals how she learned the news from Cole and thought he was kidding at first, but then she talked to Triple H and Vince McMahon, and realized this is actually happening.

- WWE stock was down 0.10%, closing at $79.06 per share. Today's high was $79.90 and the low was $78.31.

Bull Dempsey Talks His WWE Release, Being Relegated To A Comedic Role, Tough Enough Josh's WWE Heat
See Also
Bull Dempsey Talks His WWE Release, Being Relegated To A Comedic Role, Tough Enough Josh's WWE Heat

- Former WWE NXT Superstar Bull Dempsey (Bull James) is raising money to help send his friend Juice and her mother to WrestleMania 35 in 2019. As seen below, Bull is helping Juice sell her handmade yarn bracelets to raise funds for the trip. You can visit BullJames.bigcartel.com to purchase one of the bracelets and 100% of the funds will go towards making the trip happen. Bull tweeted:




Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top