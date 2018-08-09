How Renee Young Found Out About RAW Gig, Ex-WWE NXT Star Helping Fan Go To WrestleMania, WWE Stock

- As noted, Renee Young will call Monday's SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE RAW with Michael Cole and Corey Graves as Jonathan Coachman will be away on assignment. Renee will become the first woman to call a full episode of WWE's flagship program in the history of the show. Above is new video of Renee talking to Cathy Kelley about the milestone.

Renee talks about how excited she is to call RAW and says she's been looking forward to getting more of herself out there. She reveals how she learned the news from Cole and thought he was kidding at first, but then she talked to Triple H and Vince McMahon, and realized this is actually happening.

- WWE stock was down 0.10%, closing at $79.06 per share. Today's high was $79.90 and the low was $78.31.

- Former WWE NXT Superstar Bull Dempsey (Bull James) is raising money to help send his friend Juice and her mother to WrestleMania 35 in 2019. As seen below, Bull is helping Juice sell her handmade yarn bracelets to raise funds for the trip. You can visit BullJames.bigcartel.com to purchase one of the bracelets and 100% of the funds will go towards making the trip happen. Bull tweeted:

This is my friend Juice. Her dream is to attend #WrestleMania. I've partnered with @OutlawProWres to help make her dream come true at WM 35.



Head over to https://t.co/h5X8u7wBAE & you can buy a yarn bracelet handmade by Juice! 100% will go towards Juice's trip to WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/tCmaOhEMZA — BULL (@RealBullJames) August 6, 2018

Thank you everyone for all of the love and support so far! I spoke to Juice yesterday and she was crying a lot of happy tears.



Please keep sharing!!! https://t.co/QosC2ZpyTt — BULL (@RealBullJames) August 7, 2018