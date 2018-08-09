WrestlingInc.com

Seth Rollins Learns Kung-Fu (Video), MYC Dark Match, Keith Lee On Feedback To His WWE NXT TV Debut

By Marc Middleton | August 09, 2018

- As noted, Seth Rollins is currently in Shanghai, China for a WWE promotional tour. Above is video of the RAW Superstar learning Chinese martial arts at the Kingsman Club Kung-Fu Center.

- Rachel Evers (Rachael Ellering) defeated Karen Q in a dark match during tonight's Mae Young Classic tapings at Full Sail University. Evers hit a guillotine into a sitout powerbomb for the pin after Karen missed a Frogsplash.

- Keith Lee took to Twitter today and wrote the following after making his WWE NXT TV debut with a win over Marcel Barthel last night:


