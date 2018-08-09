WWE MYC Competitor Suffers Bad Injury At Tonight's Tapings

Tegan Nox (Nixon Newell) suffered a nasty injury at tonight's WWE Mae Young Classic tapings at Full Sail University, according to our correspondent Will Henderson (@willh94).

Nox was wrestling Rhea Ripley when she landed rough off a dive and apparently injured her left knee. The referee threw up the dreaded "X" symbol and doctors came to the ring to check on her. Nox wanted to continue the match and they did but she screamed out in pain after Rhea hit a dropkick. Nox then threw up the "X" herself and the referee called for the bell.

Nox was sobbing in the ring as the Full Sail crowd went silent. Nox was helped out to a standing ovation, described as an "absolutely heartbreaking situation" by Will.

Nox missed the 2017 MYC tournament due to an ACL injury. She just returned to the ring in April of this year at a WWE NXT live event.

Triple H later appeared in front of the crowd and said Nox was carried out with a broken heart, not a broken knee. He also promised that this is only a bump in the road for Nox. Stay tuned for updates on her status and more from tonight's tapings.

Below is a photo of Nox being checked on in the ring: