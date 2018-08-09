Spoilers On The Finals Of The 2018 Mae Young Classic, First WWE Evolution Match Set, MYC Brackets

The finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic will feature Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai. The live finals are set to take place on Sunday, October 28 at the first-ever all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view.

You can read full spoilers from this week's MYC tapings at the following links: Night One and Night Two.

WWE taped 8 MYC episodes at Full Sail University this week. The first episode will premiere on Wednesday, September 5 after WWE NXT goes off the air on the WWE Network. The 32-woman tournament will continue each Wednesday night until two competitors remain for the finals at Evolution. The matches were called by Renee Young, Michael Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The Bracketology special will air on Wednesday, August 29 with Phoenix and Mauro Ranallo hosting.

WWE has not revealed the official MYC brackets but below is a spoiler look at the matches along with a photo from our correspondent, Will Henderson (@willh94).

First Round

Left Side

* Meiko Satomura defeated Killer Kelly

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Ashley Rayne

* Lacey Lane defeated Vanessa Kraven

* Taynara Conti defeated Jessie Elaban

* Toni Storm defeated Jinny

* Hiroyo Matsumoto defeated Rachel Evers

* Mia Yim defeated Allysin Kay

* Kaitlyn defeated Kevita Devi

Right Side

* Tegan Nox defeated Zatara

* Nicole Matthews defeated Isla Dawn

* Rhea Ripley defeated MJ Jenkins

* Kacy Catanzaro defeated Reina Gonzalez

* Io Shirai defeated Xia Brookside

* Zeuxis defeated Aerial Monroe

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Priscilla Kelly

* Xia Li defeated Karen Q

Second Round

Left Side

* Meiko Satomura defeated Mercedes Martinez

* Lacey Lane defeated Taynara Conti

* Toni Storm defeated Hiroyo Matsumoto

* Mia Yim defeated Kaitlyn

Right Side

* Tegan Nox defeated Nicole Matthews

* Rhea Ripley defeated Kacy Catanzaro

* Io Shirai defeated Zeuxis

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Xia Li

Quarterfinals

Left Side

* Meiko Satomura defeated Lacey Lane

* Toni Storm defeated Mia Yim

Right Side

* Rhea Ripley defeated Tegan Nox

* Io Shirai defeated Deonna Purrazzo

Semifinals

Left Side

* Toni Storm defeated Meiko Satomura

Right Side

* Io Shirai defeated Rhea Ripley

Finals

* Toni Storm vs. Io Shirai at WWE Evolution