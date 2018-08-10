Triple H Notes From MYC Tapings (Video), WWE Confirms MYC Injury, Two More Dark Matches, Kairi Sane

- There were two more dark matches at Thursday night's Mae Young Classic tapings from Full Sail University. MJ Jenkins, Jessie Elaban and Xia Brookside defeated Vanessa Craven, Allysin Kay and Reina Gonzalez in six-woman action. Gonzalez and Craven ended up turning on Kay after she inadvertently hit them, leaving her down after a double powerbomb. This allowed Xia to hit a crossbody from the top for the pin. The next dark match saw Candice LeRae and Aerial Monroe defeat Jinny and Killer Kelly. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander was at ringside with his daughter to cheer wife Monroe on. They embraced after the match.

The first dark match at Thursday's tapings saw Rachel Evers (Rachael Ellering) defeat Karen Q, as noted earlier. Evers won with a sitout powerbomb after Q missed a Frogsplash from the top.

- As noted, Tegan Nox suffered an injury during the MYC tapings on Thursday night. WWE confirmed that Nox suffered an injury to her left leg after doing a dive to the outside of the ring on Rhea Ripley. Below is WWE's announcement on the injury:

Competitor injured during Thursday night's Mae Young Classic tapings (CAUTION: SPOILERS) Tegan Nox suffered an injury to her left leg during Thursday's Mae Young Classic tapings. The injury occurred during a dive to the outside of the ring. She was transported to a local medical facility for further examination. The extent of Nox's injury is not known at this time. Stay with WWE.com for more information as it becomes available.

- Triple H made a surprise appearance before the semifinals at last night's MYC tapings. He hyped up the final two matches and discussed the Nox injury, as seen in the video below. Triple H came back out after the semifinals to greet the winners, along with Sara Amato and 2017 MYC winner Kairi Sane, who presented flowers to the two finalists. We have spoilers on the finals set for WWE Evolution and the brackets at this link, along with full spoilers from both nights of tapings.