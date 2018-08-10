Koko B. Ware On How Taking The First Tombstone Piledriver From The Undertaker Was A Botch

WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware was the latest guest on Why it Ended with Robbie E. Koko talked about his run in the WWE, and how he received a phone call from Howard Finkel, and did not think it was real. Finkel then gave him the phone number and advised Koko to call him back, which he did.

Koko then stated that he was the first person to receive the Tombstone piledriver from The Undertaker, but unfortunately, it was improperly executed.

"I love Mark to death, and I'm still proud of The Undertaker today," said Koko. "He really, really has [taken] his gimmick a long, long way. But Mark was, you know. I was the first one to take the tombstone, but he was a little excited because that was his first time doing it, and I almost kind of cracked my neck a little bit doing it. And I heard all kind of little cracks and stuff like that.

"But I knew Mark was trying to get over... I got dropped on my head, to be honest with you. Yes. But thank God for working out, it kind of helps you. Now, if I had a weak head or something like that, I probably would have broke my neck big time. I was the first one that he used it on. [We didn't practice], he just said hey. They wanted him [to do it]. It was kind of like a piledriver, but he just had my head between his legs too far that you could see my head, and if he would have had my head between the fat part of his thighs, then it wouldn't have hurt."

Koko added that it was a brand new move for Undertaker at Survivor Series, but he just wanted to put Undertaker over and "make him feel like a million dollars." In addition, the fact that Undertaker jumped when he did the tombstone made the impact worse.

Koko stated that he wishes that he would have been told about the spot beforehand, because he would have made the spot look better. He added that both of them were in the arena long enough to go over the move, but it never happened.

