NJPW G1 Climax 28 Results (Night 17): Kazuchika Okada Vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jay White Vs. Evil

The NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament continued today and will run until August 12 with the winner getting an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada went to a draw in the main event, which ended up giving Tanahashi 15 points and the top spot in A Block. Here are the tournament results from night 17:

* Togi Makabe defeated Michael Elgin

* YOSHI-HASHI defeated Hangman Page

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Bad Luck Fale (via DQ)

* EVIL defeated Jay White

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada went to a Draw

A Block Standings:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (15) - Winner

* Kazuchika Okada (13)

* Jay White (12)

* EVIL (10)

* Minoru Suzuki (10)

* Michael Elgin (6)

* Bad Luck Fale (6)

* Hangman Page (6)

* Togi Makabe (6)

* YOSHI-HASHI (6)

B Block Standings:

* Kenny Omega (12)

* Tetsuya Naito (12)

* Kota Ibushi (10)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (10)

* SANADA (8)

* Tomohiro Ishii (8)

* Hirooki Goto (6)

* Tama Tonga (6)

* Juice Robinson (4)

* Toru Yano (4)

The next G1 show will be tomorrow at 5:30am ET live on NJPW World, below is the final set of B Block tournament matches. The G1 Climax finals will take place on Sunday at 2am ET.

* Toru Yano vs. Tama Tonga

* Juice Robinson vs. Hirooki Goto

* Tomohiro Ishii vs. SANADA

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Kenny Omega vs. Kota Ibushi