WrestlingInc.com

John Cena's Match At WWE Super Show-Down Event In Australia Revealed

By Raj Giri | August 10, 2018

WWE announced that John Cena will be facing Kevin Owens at the upcoming WWE Super Show-Down event at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, October 6th.

Cena is also scheduled for the upcoming RAW live event at the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China on September 1st. It will be Cena's first match since defeating Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this past April.

John Cena Shows Off Physique After Dropping 20 Pounds, Talks New Move That He's Debuting (Photo)
See Also
John Cena Shows Off Physique After Dropping 20 Pounds, Talks New Move That He's Debuting (Photo)

The only other match announced so far for the Super Show-Down is Triple H facing The Undertaker. Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Shawn Michaels, AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton, The Big Show and Daniel Bryan are some of the other top stars advertised to appear, although Bryan's WWE contract expires in a few weeks on September 1st.



Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top