UFC Title Contender On His Controversial Comments, Former Champion Returns, UFC 227 Video

UFC 227 featured Demetrious Johnson suffering his first loss since becoming flyweight champion, dropping a split decision to Henry Cejudo. Also, TJ Dillashaw defended his bantamweight title with a thrilling finish vs. former champion Cody Garbrandt.

- Darren Till, who will challenge Tyron Woodley for the welterweight title next month at UFC 228, found himself under fire for comments he made regarding both his girlfriend and daughter recently. Till told reporters that "it's all about being selfish now until the eighth of September. I've got a girlfriend who's seven months pregnant, I don't really care. I've got a daughter in Brazil who I haven't seen for a year, I don't really care."

Till appeared on Obviously Fight Talk, a podcast, to try and clarify the comments and explain what he meant by making them."

"Me girlfriend and me daughter, they know what's what and she was right next to me when I was giving that interview and she was laughing," Till said (thanks to MMA Fighting for transcribing). "Some people just need to stop trying to be offended. All right, it might have come out as if I don't give two (expletive) but right now, it's all about me until eighth of September. I have to be selfish enough. And after the fight, everyone knows, downtime, holidays, going to see me daughter. It's just people wanting to be offended.

"People just don't know (what it takes to be an elite fighter). In five week's time, all my life's work will have led up to that one moment. 15 years in the making. I couldn't have got here without being selfish. I'm working so hard and I've had bumps in the road and there were many days where I didn't - there were some days I couldn't eat - because I just gave me whole life to this fight and now it's paying off. People just don't understand how it works, high level fighting. They look for any opportunity to be offended. It's just online trolls who just haven't got a clue."

- Former UFC female featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie will return to action at UFC Fight Night 139 in Denver later this year vs. recent bantamweight title challenger Raquel Pennington.

De Randamie was stripped of her title after refusing to meet Cris Cyborg. She won the inaugural featherweight belt with a decision vs. Holly Holm and has not lost since a 2013 meeting with Amanda Nunes. Pennington is coming off a loss at the hands of Nunes.