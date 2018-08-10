Tessa Blanchard Wants To See Intergender Matches In Impact Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard has received plenty of attention for her intergender matches on the independent wrestling circuit, and she wants to bring that hard-hitting action to Impact Wrestling.

The idea of facing someone like Brian Cage might intimidate some, but Blanchard attacked the challenge head-on at a Wrestle Circus event on February 21st. Both were praised for the match's storytelling as Blanchard gave it her all, but ultimately fell to The Machine.

Blanchard's wrestling lineage and work ethic make her a difficult opponent in the Knockouts Division. The third-generation professional wrestler recently participated in a media call where she discussed the idea of some men receiving her punishing Hammerlock DDT in Impact Wrestling.

"This might be my favorite question of the day," Blanchard replied when I asked who she wanted to wrestle on the male side of the roster. "I was actually just looking through some rolls of pictures of intergender matches I've had."

She mentioned some of her favorite previous male opponents and expressed a great interest in locking up with them once again.

"One person that I really love to wrestle again is AR Fox and Brian Cage again too because those are two of my most favorite matches."

As her star continues to climb in Impact Wrestling, Blanchard has her eyes set on breaking new ground. She continued discussing the idea of bringing intergender matches to Impact Wrestling, a style of match she has become very comfortable with.

"I am a huge fan of intergender wrestling," Blanchard said. "It's something that I would love to see Impact evolve to one day.

"My match against Brian Cage is one of my favorites and my match against Scorpio Sky at Bar Wrestling in Los Angeles. I would love to wrestle Scorpio Sky again, that's one of my most favorite matches."

Blanchard also said she is very fond of her matches against Britt Baker who she will get another chance to wrestle at All In in a four-way contest with Chelsea Green and Madison Rayne. Blanchard continued saying how much she enjoys working with some of her opponents as it has less to do with herself but more with the combination of all parts combined.

"I think that all goes to... some of my opponents I just really really enjoy working with them," Blanchard continued. "I don't think it really has as much to do with me but I really enjoy working with them."

