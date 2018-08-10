WrestlingInc.com

Triple H On Beth Phoenix & Renee Young (Photo), Braun Strowman Video From India Tour, Wade Barrett

By Marc Middleton | August 10, 2018

- Above is new video of Braun Strowman discussing his recent promotional tour of India.

Braun Strowman On Who His Best Friend Is Behind The Scenes In WWE
- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett turns 38 years old today while former ECW Tag Team Champion Roadkill turns 42, former WWE star Savio Vega turns 54 and former WWE Tag Team Champion Fred "Shockmaster" Ottman turns 62.

- Triple H tweeted the following on Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix calling The Mae Young Classic with Michael Cole:


