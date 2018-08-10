WrestlingInc.com

Cody Rhodes Calls Himself 'The Game,' ROH Stars React To MSG Sell Out, Bullet Club, Brandi Rhodes

By Joshua Gagnon | August 10, 2018

- Above, Brandi Rhodes started up a new series ("Shot of Brandi") on her YouTube channel where she'll make different alcohol-infused dishes. In the first episode she made Tequila Guacamole.

- NJPW announced if any Bullet Club OG members get involved in any of tomorrow's G1 Climax B Block matches they will be suspended for three months and fined. Most notably, Kenny Omega will take on Kota Ibushi to potentially decide the B Block winner. Below is the company's full statement:

"BULLET CLUB OG; Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Bad Luck Fale have made the unfortunate decision to intervene in matches which have resulted in multiple disqualifications in this G1 CLIMAX 28.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made a decision to impose a three month suspension and a fine to each member(s) of BULLET CLUB OG if they intervene in any G1 CLIMAX 28 tournament B-block match tomorrow."

ROH Madison Square Garden Show Is Sold Out
See Also
ROH Madison Square Garden Show Is Sold Out

- As noted, earlier today the joint ROH / NJPW MSG show has already sold out. In a statement to PWInsider, ROH COO Joe Koff wrote, "We are humbled and appreciative of our fans and their belief and support of Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. All we can say is Thank You!" Since the sell-out a number of ROH Wrestlers have also commented on Twitter, including Cody Rhodes who tweeted, "I'm The Game now," an obvious jab at Triple H.








Related Articles

Comments

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Take 25% Off Orders All Weekend

Most Popular

Back To Top