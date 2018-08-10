Cody Rhodes Calls Himself 'The Game,' ROH Stars React To MSG Sell Out, Bullet Club, Brandi Rhodes

- Above, Brandi Rhodes started up a new series ("Shot of Brandi") on her YouTube channel where she'll make different alcohol-infused dishes. In the first episode she made Tequila Guacamole.

- NJPW announced if any Bullet Club OG members get involved in any of tomorrow's G1 Climax B Block matches they will be suspended for three months and fined. Most notably, Kenny Omega will take on Kota Ibushi to potentially decide the B Block winner. Below is the company's full statement:

"BULLET CLUB OG; Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Bad Luck Fale have made the unfortunate decision to intervene in matches which have resulted in multiple disqualifications in this G1 CLIMAX 28. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has made a decision to impose a three month suspension and a fine to each member(s) of BULLET CLUB OG if they intervene in any G1 CLIMAX 28 tournament B-block match tomorrow."

- As noted, earlier today the joint ROH / NJPW MSG show has already sold out. In a statement to PWInsider, ROH COO Joe Koff wrote, "We are humbled and appreciative of our fans and their belief and support of Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. All we can say is Thank You!" Since the sell-out a number of ROH Wrestlers have also commented on Twitter, including Cody Rhodes who tweeted, "I'm The Game now," an obvious jab at Triple H.

I'm The Game now — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 10, 2018

Holy s---!@ringofhonor & @njpw1972 just sold out MSG... or should I say



Madison Square Taven pic.twitter.com/R9kfkO0cJQ — Matt Taven (@MattTaven) August 10, 2018

When you sell out Madison Square Garden...#villain ?? https://t.co/mQwPNyrJ0u — Marty Scurll (@MartyScurll) August 10, 2018

Congrats to @ringofhonor @njpw1972 for selling out the Garden! Wrestling is pretty hot right now would you agree? — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) August 10, 2018

The business is changing. Buckle up. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) August 10, 2018

ROH and NJPW Sell Out MSG!!! ??What a time to be a pro wrestler! ???? — ?? d?l? (@TheFlipGordon) August 10, 2018