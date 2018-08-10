WWE NXT Takeover Gets A New Start Time, Alundra Blayze Vs. Lioness Asuka, The Rock - Jungle Cruise

- Above is the latest WWE Network Hidden Gems video, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze facing Lioness Asuka in a 1995 match. This would be her final WWE appearance before her 2015 Hall of Fame induction.

- The WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" pre-show has been confirmed for 6pm EST on Saturday, August 18 from the Barclays Center. WWE has confirmed that the Takeover main show will begin at 7pm EST instead of the usual 8pm EST start time.

- Below is new video of The Rock giving a sneak peek at the new Jungle Cruise set: