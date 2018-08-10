Pentagon Jr. And Fenix Off MLW Show, LA Park's MLW Return Match Revealed, New WINC Podcast, More

- We've received lots of requests to have a podcast that isn't so WWE heavy. We've listened, and we recently launched Wrestling Inc.'s Two Faced Wrestling Talk podcast, which is available every Friday on our iTunes channel, Google Play and YouTube. This week, hosts Kelsi (@superkickingit) and Paul (@pboron88) discuss recent All In and Starrcast announcements, NJPW G1 Climax 28 thoughts & opinions, is Cody Rhodes better as a heel or face?, Paul Heyman's epic interview on RAW, Tama Tonga's shenanigans, the top 3 heels in wrestling today and much more. You can submit your questions, vote in polls, and give your opinions plus more by following @twofacedpod on Twitter. You can watch the full episode in the video above, or listen to it in the audio player below.

- As noted, WWE is apparently interested in signing Pentagon Jr. and Fenix. Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that both men have told promoters that they have dates with in 2019 that those bookings are in question. They were originally scheduled to face LA Park & El Hijo de at MLW FURY ROAD on October 4th at Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY, however were removed from the show "due to circumstances beyond [MLW's] control." LA Park will now face Pierre Carl Ouellet ("PCO") at the event. Tickets are available now at MLWTickets.com.

See Also WWE Reportedly Interested In Another Top Indie Champion

- On tonight's episode of MLW FUSION, John Hennigan (a.k.a. Johnny Mundo / Johnny Impact) and Teddy Hart will square off with the winner receiving a MLW World title shot against Low Ki. Also on the show, MJF defends the World Middleweight title in a falls count anywhere match against "Bad Boy" Joey Janela (with Aria Blake). MLW FUSION airs 8 pm ET on Friday nights on beIN Sports with replay at 11pm. The show is available worldwide 6:05 pm Saturday nights on their official YouTube channel.