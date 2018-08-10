Ryback On Why Roman Reigns Is Facing Brock Lesnar For The WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Brock Lesnar for Lesnar's Universal Championship at SummerSlam next Sunday, which would be their fourth match at a major pay-per-view in the past two years. On a recent episode of Conversation With The Big Guy, Ryback gave his thoughts on why the WWE keeps going back to that matchup.

Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley on Monday Night RAW last month to become the number-one contender for the Universal Title. His win drew the ire from some of fans who would have preferred to see a fresh matchup between Lesnar and Lashley. The two have them have never faced each other in their storied wrestling careers, and they both have achieved some success in their Mixed Martial Arts careers as well.

While some feel like WWE missed an opportunity to present Lashley as a legitimate threat to Lesnar, Ryback doesn't think the thought ever crossed the minds of WWE officials. He thinks it all comes down to what will make the WWE the most money, and Reigns will always be put in the main event position because he is a proven commodity that draws big with fans and sells a lot of merchandise.

"They want Roman Reigns to be the guy to beat Brock Lesnar. You have to look at it that you are selling to the house market that a big win over Brock Lesnar does more for you worldwide than just that hardcore audience [if Lashley would have won] regardless of what they think," Ryback said. "Something like that they are going more global. You have to look at the big win Roman Reigns had over The Undertaker and other wins that he has been afforded over the years. That adds up and sells merchandise and that puts him in that sort of position."

With Lesnar rumored to be making a return to the UFC in the near future, it will be interesting to see what happens at SummerSlam. He is currently 3-0 in his matches against Reigns, so it's up to the WWE to create a convincing way for Reigns to beat him this time around. Lesnar is advertised to appear on RAW the night after SummerSlam.

