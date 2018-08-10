Seth Rollins Names The Only WWE Star Who Can Compare With What He's Done In The Past Year

As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins is doing promotional work in China. He spoke to the media this week in Shanghai, below are some highlights via The South China Morning Post. Below are a few highlights:

How Dean Ambrose's injury helped his career:

"Not that I would wish injury on Ambrose at all, but that was something that lit a fire underneath me. It's definitely been a blessing in disguise for my singles career."

The year he's had:

"Yeah, it's been a really good year for me. Honestly, you look at my body of work from SummerSlam last year to SummerSlam this year – I really don't think there's anybody on the main roster, aside from an AJ Styles give or take, that can compare with what I've done. From winning the tag team titles, to winning the Intercontinental title at Mania, to the gauntlet match performance on Raw, to some of the matches I've been a part of the last six months, nobody can hold a candle to what I've done in the ring. I definitely feel I'm back on top for sure."

Having his sights on the WWE Universal Championship:

"I'm definitely focused on winning back the Intercontinental championship, but the Universal championship is in my sight some point in the future. I would love to ride that wave to maybe a champ versus champ match depending on who comes out on top between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. We'll see. At the end of day it's all about wining and building a legacy, and I've been a dual champion before."

