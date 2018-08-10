Samoa Joe Seems Open To Becoming A 'Paul Heyman Guy'

Brock Lesnar is the current WWE Universal Champion as an ultimate part-timer who rarely defends his title. Samoa Joe fell to Lesnar at Great Balls Of Fire, and he hasn't forgotten the bitter taste of defeat. Joe said it's Kurt Angle's own fault if he's having any problems with Lesnar, but he might consider taking on an Advocate down the line if the right opportunity presents itself.

Lesnar will defend the Universal Title at SummerSlam against Roman Reigns, but that match was booked after much trouble from Angle to arrange the encounter in Brooklyn. While speaking to Planeta Wrestling, Joe said he didn't feel sorry for the problems the Raw General Manager is currently having with his top champion.

"What I believe is that Brock Lesnar won the championship and did not know that he would also have to face the character of Kurt Angle and now it is Paul Heyman who has to deal with that situation," Joe said.

"It's Raw's fault. What happened to him [Monday] night happened to him because there are no big competitors in the brand that can overshadow him. If I had been on Raw I would have given him his own medicine."

If Lesnar departs from WWE once again following SummerSlam, it could leave Paul Heyman without someone to advocate for. Heyman recently showed up at the WWE Performance Center to conduct a promo class, so there could always be a usefulness to having him around, but Heyman's on-screen role could be greatly diminished if The Beast Incarnate returns to the UFC.

Joe choked out Lesnar's Advocate in the built to Great Balls Of Fire where Lesnar ultimately defeated the former NXT Champion. The Samoan Submission Machine was asked about being the next "Paul Heyman guy" and he seemed interested in the idea if it was under the correct circumstances. Heyman had his chance to represent Joe already and he passed up on the opportunity, but you can never say never.

"Paul already had his opportunity to cross that line and he missed his opportunity," Joe said.

"Paul and I are businessmen and if circumstances change again and we reach a mutual understanding... we'll see what happens in the future."

If you use any portion of the quotes in this article please credit Planeta Wrestling with a H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription