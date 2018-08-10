Daniel Bryan Films At High School, Big E & Kaitlyn Re-Watch Match (Video), Fans On Ronda Rousey

- Above is the latest WWE Playback episode, featuring Big E and Kaitlyn watching the SummerSlam 2013 match with Big E and AJ Lee vs. Kaitlyn and Dolph Ziggler.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who would be the toughest competition for Ronda Rousey. As of this writing, 25% voted for Nia Jax while 24% voted for Ember Moon, 19% for Sasha Banks, 11% for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, 8% for Natalya, 4% for Ruby Riott, 2% for Mickie James, 2% for Bayley, 2% for Sarah Logan, 1% for Dana Brooke, 1% for Liv Morgan and 0% for Alicia Fox.

- Daniel Bryan was filming a secret project for WWE 2K19 at his high school in Aberdeen, Washington earlier today. The video will be revealed next week. WWE Games tweeted the following: