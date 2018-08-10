Who Attacked Aleister Black? (Video), RAW Tag Team Title Match Hype, Triple H On The 2018 MYC

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at who may have attacked Aleister Black in the attack angle released after this week's WWE NXT episode. The investigation shows Johnny Gargano, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, The Undisputed Era, Kassius Ohno, The Forgotten Sons and others in the area after Black was laid out.

- As noted, Monday's RAW will feature a Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles with The B Team defending against The Revival and Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy. WWE posted the following on the match:

Can The B-Team beat the odds yet again? The B-Team are one of the most bewildering underdog stories in recent WWE history, transforming from perennial losers to world-beaters seemingly overnight. However, after Curtis Axel & Bo Dallas captured the Raw Tag Team Titles from The Deleters of Worlds at WWE Extreme Rules, "Woken" Matt Hardy & Bray Wyatt have stayed hot on their heels, and the hungry Revival have made clear their intent to lay waste to both teams in pursuit of Team Red's tandem titles. All three teams will collide in a Triple Threat Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship Monday night on Raw. Will The B-Team's fortune finally run out? And if it does, will it be The Deleters of Worlds or Raw's "Top Guys" who walk into SummerSlam as champions?

- Triple H tweeted the following after the 2018 Mae Young Classic tapings wrapped last night: