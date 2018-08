Impact Wrestling Garners Second Lowest Audience In Its History

Thursday's Impact Wrestling, featuring Austin Aries retaining the World Heavyweight Title over Eddie Edwards in the main event, drew 168,000 viewers. This is down from last week's 248,000 viewers and a new low for 2018. It is the second lowest viewership for a first-run episode in the show's history, beating the December 14 episode which drew 161,000 viewers.

Impact ranked #127 on the Cable Top 150 this week. Last week's show ranked #138.

Hannity topped the night in viewership with 2.2790 million viewers. The NFL pre-season was #1 and #2 in the 18-49 demographic with 3.4 million viewers over two games.

Below is our 2018 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 4th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 11th Episode: 276,000 viewers

January 18th Episode: 309,000 viewers

January 25th Episode: 310,000 viewers (Genesis episode)

February 1st Episode: 319,000 viewers (Reboot)

February 8th Episode: 294,000 viewers

February 15th Episode: 300,000 viewers

February 22nd Episode: 262,000 viewers

March 1st Episode: 365,000 viewers

March 8th Episode: 325,000 (Crossroads episode)

March 15th Episode: 350,000 viewers

March 22nd Episode: 362,000 viewers

March 29th Episode: 399,000 viewers

April 5th Episode: 294,000 viewers

April 12th Episode: 381,000 viewers

April 19th Episode: 373,000 viewers

April 26th Episode: 308,000 viewers (post-Redemption episode)

May 3rd Episode: 299,000 viewers

May 10th Episode: 295,000 viewers

May 17th Episode: 326,000 viewers

May 24th Episode: 263,000 viewers

May 31st Episode: 283,000 viewers (Under Pressure episode)

June 7th Episode: 296,000 viewers

June 14th Episode: 276,000 viewers

June 21st Episode: 262,000 viewers

June 28th Episode: 254,000 viewers

July 5th Episode: 304,000 viewers

July 12th Episode: 284,000 viewers

July 19th Episode: 275,000 viewers

July 26th Episode: 299,000 viewers (post-Slammiversary episode)

August 2nd Episode: 248,000 viewers

August 9th Episode: 168,000 viewers

August 16th Episode:

2017 Total: 16.147 million viewers

2017 Average: 311,000 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily