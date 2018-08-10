Bullet Club OG Members Respond To NJPW's Theats, NWA Ten Pounds Of Gold Video, ROH Re-United Cards

- Above is the latest NWA Ten Pounds of Gold episode "People, Places, Sell Outs." The video features the rise of indie wrestling with the National Wrestling Alliance, Cody's pursuit the NWA Title, The Young Bucks, and ROH / NJPW's joint show at Madison Square Garden.

- Next week, ROH Re-United tour kicks off on August 16, 18, and 19. Fans can watch all three shows on Fite for $29.99. Below are the updated cards.

Edinburgh

* The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll vs. The Briscoes and Punishment Martinez

* Kip Sabin vs. Flip Gordon (ROH International Cup Match)

* Joe Hendry vs. Adam Page (ROH International Cup Match)

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Christopher Daniels (ROH International Cup Match)

* Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham (ROH International Cup Match)

* Jay Letha vs. Adams Brooks (Proving Grounds Match)

* Viper and Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay and Kay Lee Ray

Doncaster

* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Briscoes

* Punishement Martinez vs. Delrious (Proving Ground Match)

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay

* The Young Bucks vs. Jay Lethal and TBA

* Marty Scurll vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA (Four Corners Survival Match)

* ROH International Cup Semis and Finals

London

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Winner of the ROH International Cup (ROH World Championship)

* Jody Fleisch and Johnny Storm vs. The Young Bucks

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Ayesha Raymond

* Marty Scurll vs. Jay Briscoe

See Also ROH And NJPW Release Statement On Madison Square Garden Sellout

- As noted, NJPW announced if any Bullet Club OG members get involved in any of tomorrow's G1 Climax B Block matches they will be suspended for three months and fined. Most notably, Kenny Omega will take on Kota Ibushi to potentially decide the B Block winner in tomorrow's show. Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bad Luck Fale all responded to the company on Twitter.

I am all about a 3 month vacation pic.twitter.com/1lHVGnuxIw — 'Bad Boy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) August 10, 2018