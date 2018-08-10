Charlotte Talks Backstage Reaction To 'Mania Match Against Asuka, Facing Becky Lynch And Carmella

Charlotte spoke with the Press of Atlantic City on her SummerSlam title match, the backstage reaction to her match against Asuka at WrestleMania, the possibility of a WWE women's tag division, and the WWE Evolution PPV. Here are some of the highlights:

Upcoming triple threat title match at SummerSlam against WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella and Becky Lynch:

"Yeah! The match Tuesday [with Becky Lynch] against the IIconics, I really felt in my groove. I think I wasn't expecting to be in the title picture for SummerSlam. I think having the opportunity, and then also facing Carmella and getting her back because she beat me twice, and then obviously facing my best friend friend, [Lynch]. Whether she wins or I win, I always like being in the ring with her. She always makes me raise my game. So yeah, I'm just so focused on SummerSlam. It's a short time before the event so I just want to make sure I'm back in shape. I missed SummerSlam last year so it's just crazy to think that it's been a year since then. My dad got sick last year and then just making it back in time. I'm excited, especially with SummerSlam. It's a mini WreslteMania. To be on the card is an honor. Had I not won the match [against Carmella] I would have been so disappointed."

Getting positive reactions backstage after her match against Asuka at WrestleMania:

"And never do I think the men don't support us. That's not what I'm saying. It's one of those things that I remember after my match with Asuka [at WrestleMania 34], a couple of the boys came up to me and were like, 'just helluva match.' There is nothing more satisfying than hearing that from a man. I'm not taking away from a girl saying it either, but it's just like, 'heck yea, I'm doing it,' you know? For them to appreciate your athleticism, your work, your effort, your story-telling because they really are… There's nothing better."

When she found out about the WWE Evolution PPV:

"I heard rumors. You never know what's going to happen. I hear things all the time that never come to light. I just gotta go, the best advice is to focus on your tunnel vision. Just keep moving forward. Don't expect things. Just keep working. I knew if we kept working as hard as we did something like this would happen. And also too, I think it takes for the first time we have the depth to have an all-women's pay per view. That's what matters most is that we have that many women that are that talented."

WWE women's tag division:

"I want to tag with Becky! We're Tea-Generation X! I think that would be awesome. And that's another thing. Everyone talks about the tag titles. I just wasn't sure, you know, that we had to have the right amount of women. And depending if that happens one day that would be so much fun."

Charlotte also discussed more on the women's revolution and recently getting back into the ring. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.