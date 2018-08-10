Austin Aries Throws Shot At WWE RAW Star And Gets A Response, Madden 19, WWE Women's Main Events

- Above, Xavier Woods, Jonathan Coachman, Kofi Kingston, and Call Like Will (Madden Gamer) celebrated Madden 19 as this year's game hit stores today.

- WWE put together a playlist of show-stealing women's main events. The group included: Lita vs. Trish Stratus (Women's Championship Match - Raw, 2004), Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte (Raw Women's Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match - Raw, 2016), Ronda Rousey vs. Alicia Fox (Raw, 2018), Women's Money in the Bank Match (SmackDown, 2017), Asuka vs. Nikki Cross (NXT Women's Championship Last Woman Sanding Match - NXT, 2017), and Sasha Banks vs. Bayley vs. Dana Brooke vs. Mickie James vs. Emma vs. Nia Jax (Gauntlet Match - Raw, 2017).

- Yesterday, WWE posted a clip from when Hideo Itami took out Austin Aries at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. Impact World Champion Austin Aries retweeted the video and wrote, "Ah yes, my reward after giving No Way Jose the best feud and match of his WWE career. My first meaningful win in WWE NXT and any equity I'd earned is immediately discredited. And what's either guy done since? Great success?" Jose responded to Aries with a photo of him (disintegrating) during his time in 205 Live. Aries was released by WWE back in July.