WWE Stars To Talk Social Media On Table For 3, Braun Strowman & Kevin Owens Get Extreme (Video), MYC

- WWE posted this video looking at all 32 competitors for the 2018 Mae Young Classic. WWE taped 8 MYC episodes at Full Sail University this week. The first episode will premiere on Wednesday, September 5 after WWE NXT goes off the air on the WWE Network. The 32-woman tournament will continue each Wednesday night until two competitors remain for the finals at Evolution. The matches were called by Renee Young, Michael Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. The Bracketology special will air on Wednesday, August 29 with Phoenix and Mauro Ranallo hosting.

- There will be WWE Story Time and Table For 3 marathons on the WWE Network this coming Monday. A new Table For 3 with Xavier Woods, Matt Hardy and Zack Ryder will premiere after RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis for the thirty-minute episode:

"Matt Hardy, Xavier Woods, and Zack Ryder gather to discuss the power of using digital and social media platforms."

- WWE tweeted this video of Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman getting extreme at tonight's live event in Salisbury, Maryland. They will do battle next weekend at SummerSlam with Braun's Money In the Bank contract on the line.