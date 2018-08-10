Teagan Nox Tweets Drawing Of Her Injury, Daniel Bryan On His Tag Name With Brie Bella, WWE Shop Sale

- Above, Daniel Bryan was asked if he formed a tag team with Brie Bella (and his daughter, Birdie) what would the team name be? Bryan thought it would be smartest to go with "Team Bella."

- WWE Shop's latest sale is 25% off orders, there's no discount code needed, simply click here to receive the discount. The sale runs until August 12 at 11:59pm PT.

- As noted, Tegan Nox suffered an injury during the MYC tapings on Thursday night. WWE confirmed that Nox suffered an injury to her left leg after doing a dive to the outside of the ring on Rhea Ripley. On Twitter, Nox wrote, "my situation" on a drawing of what looks to be a painful leg injury.