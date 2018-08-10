WWE On How Long It Has Been Since Brock Lesnar Was Pinned, Forgotten SummerSlam Matches, WWE Stock

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" with Vic Joseph looking at 5 SummerSlam matches you forgot about - Triple H vs. The Great Khali in 2008, Kane vs. Rey Mysterio in 2010, Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns in 2014, Sabu vs. Big Show for the ECW Title in 2006 and Eric Bischoff vs. Shane McMahon in 2003.

- WWE stock was up 0.38% today, closing at $79.36 per share. Today's high was $80.49 and the low was $78.75.

- WWE posted this graphic to tout the 629 days since WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar lost by pinfall. Lesnar lost to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at the 2016 Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 20.