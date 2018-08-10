Cody Rhodes Posts Possible 'All In' Stage Design (Photo)

The sold-out "All In" event in Chicago is just over three weeks away and fans are not only getting a clearer idea of what the card will be, but now we're getting a possible glimpse of what the stage will look at like at the show.
In his latest Instagram post, Cody Rhodes took a photo of his dinner with the caption, "Bit of grub, bit of work." Also in the photo is what looks to be a design for the "All In" stage featuring banners (or video screens), lighting, and a ramp for wrestlers to head down.
Below is the current card for the show:
NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship
Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
ROH World Championship
Jay Lethal (c) vs. Winner of The Over Budget Battle Royale
Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll
Adam Page vs. Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford)
Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi
Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels
Madison Rayne vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Britt Baker vs. Chelsea Green
The Over Budget Battle Royale (Winner will get a future ROH Title shot) - All In: Zero Hour
Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, and TBA
All In: Zero Hero
The Briscoes vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky
As noted, "All In" will be available on traditional PPV, Fite, and ROH HonorClub live from the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago at 7pm ET on September 1. "All In: Zero Hour" will air exclusively on WGN America at 6pm ET. Cody, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks made the broadcasting announcement in the latest "Being the Elite" video (14:50 mark).