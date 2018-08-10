Cody Rhodes Posts Possible 'All In' Stage Design (Photo)

The sold-out "All In" event in Chicago is just over three weeks away and fans are not only getting a clearer idea of what the card will be, but now we're getting a possible glimpse of what the stage will look at like at the show.

In his latest Instagram post, Cody Rhodes took a photo of his dinner with the caption, "Bit of grub, bit of work." Also in the photo is what looks to be a design for the "All In" stage featuring banners (or video screens), lighting, and a ramp for wrestlers to head down.

Bit of grub, bit of work A post shared by Cody Rhodes (@americannightmarecody) on Aug 10, 2018 at 10:10am PDT

Below is the current card for the show:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

ROH World Championship

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Winner of The Over Budget Battle Royale

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Adam Page vs. Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford)

Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi

Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels

Madison Rayne vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Britt Baker vs. Chelsea Green

The Over Budget Battle Royale (Winner will get a future ROH Title shot) - All In: Zero Hour

Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, and TBA

All In: Zero Hero

The Briscoes vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky

As noted, "All In" will be available on traditional PPV, Fite, and ROH HonorClub live from the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago at 7pm ET on September 1. "All In: Zero Hour" will air exclusively on WGN America at 6pm ET. Cody, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks made the broadcasting announcement in the latest "Being the Elite" video (14:50 mark).