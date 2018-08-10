Zelina Vega Clarifies Relationship With Ex Austin Aries, Does Not Want To Be Associated With Him

Zelina Vega took to Twitter today and clarified her relationship status with Impact World Heavyweight Champion Austin Aries after comments made by a fan.

Vega and Aries were together for more than 5 years and things got so serious that Aries gifted her a promise ring back in 2016. Vega noted on Twitter today that the two have not been together for a very long time, and were never married or engaged. She wrote, "I am going to say this once: We are NOT together and have not been together for a very long time. We were certainly NEVER married or engaged. I've moved on a long time ago and do not wish to be associated with him."

Aries congratulated Vega for her WWE SmackDown debut back in May of this year and confirmed that they were no longer a couple. You can see his congratulatory tweet below:

Congrats to my ex-girlfriend @Zelina_VegaWWE on her #SmackDownLive debut. I know firsthand all the time, effort, and sacrifice that went into making this special dream a reality. — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) May 16, 2018

