NJPW G1 Climax 28 Results (Night 18): Kenny Omega Vs. Kota Ibushi, Zack Sabre Jr. Vs. Tetsuya Naito

The NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament continued today and will run until tomorrow with the winner getting an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January. Yesterday, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada went to a draw in the main event, which ended up giving Tanahashi 15 points and the top spot in A Block. Today, Kota Ibushi defeated Kenny Omega in the main event to force a four-way tie B Block, going to tiebreakers Ibushi would end up taking the Block and will now face Hiroshi Tanahashi in the finals on Sunday.

Here are the tournament results from night 18:

Clash of the Champions! Juice Robinson takes on @510njpw!! The IWGP US Champion, Juice launches himself at the NEVER Openweight champion, Goto. It may be good to be the king, but there can only be one winner... Watch now??https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP #njpw #g128 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/pwtuCYSYwH — njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 11, 2018

A Block Standings:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (15) - Winner

* Kazuchika Okada (13)

* Jay White (12)

* EVIL (10)

* Minoru Suzuki (10)

* Michael Elgin (6)

* Bad Luck Fale (6)

* Hangman Page (6)

* Togi Makabe (6)

* YOSHI-HASHI (6)

B Block Standings:

* Kota Ibushi (12) - Winner (via tiebreaker, Ibushi defeated Omega, Naito, and Sabre)

* Kenny Omega (12)

* Tetsuya Naito (12)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (12)

* Tomohiro Ishii (10)

* SANADA (8)

* Hirooki Goto (6)

* Tama Tonga (6)

* Juice Robinson (6)

* Toru Yano (6)

The G1 Climax finals will take place tomorrow at 2am ET / later today 11pm PT, here is the current card.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kota Ibushi (G1 Climax Finals)

* Rey Mysterio vs. TBA