Sound Off: Will Brock Lesnar Leave WWE SummerSlam With The Universal Title?

SummerSlam is just over a week away and Roman Reigns will (yet again) challenge for Brock Lesnar's WWE Universal Championship after Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley to become the number one contender.

As we saw over the last two weeks on Raw, Lesnar looks to be heading into the PPV sans Paul Heyman after the champion accused Heyman of leeching off him and even getting physical with his long-time advocate.

Today's question: Do you think Brock Lesnar with leave SummerSlam with the Universal Championship?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

