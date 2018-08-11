Jerry Lawler On Why Brian Christopher's Death Doesn't Appear To Be Suicide, Fight Earlier That Day

According to a report by WMC Action News 5, Jerry Lawler and his lawyer, Ted Hansom, say photos of Brian Christopher's neck are not lining up with reports that he hanged himself (with his shoelaces) in jail three weeks after being incarcerated for his third DUI arrest on July 7. According to their attorney, the Lawler Family is interested in understanding exactly what happened to him.

"I think the pictures indicate something other than someone hanging himself with a shoelace," Hansom said.

Lawler echoed the same sentiment in an interview with WMC Action News 5.

"Just look at his neck and look at his hand," Lawler said. "You can see the lines on his neck all the way around here to here and what would be the length of your hand as if he was trying to keep the pressure off.

"We've received literally countless calls, text messages from people, actual eyewitnesses, that were in the jail and saw things that happened on the actual day that Brian died that now has opened up a new can of worms. It just doesn't seem like it was suicide."

After a fight the day of his death, Christopher was moved to a segregated cell. Christopher was playing cards with another inmate when he was struck. Witnesses say he was bleeding from his head, asked for medical attention, but didn't receive any from the jail.

Lawler noted that he spoke with his son that day at about 11am, saying that his son sounded "perfectly normal, perfectly rational." Around 2pm that same day, the call came in that Brian hanged himself.

"It just doesn't pass the smell test," Lawler said.

Lawler and his lawyer are awaiting the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigation to finish, then they can have access to the files. The use of cameras inside the jail would give a clearer idea of what happened, but according to the report, 20 cameras inside the jail were not working. Brian Christopher's death certificate indicates he died from suicide by hanging.