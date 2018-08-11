Update On How Long Maria Kanellis Will Be Out Of Action

As we reported earlier this week, Maria Kanellis sustained a broken wrist while training in the ring for a comeback.

Kanellis posted an x-ray of the injury on her Instagram and wrote, "I broke my wrist training in the ring to come back... 6 weeks in a cast. Do the math... still have time before #Evolution."

Kanellis returned to the WWE in July of 2017 and eventually went on a leave of absence last September after announcing her pregnancy with fellow WWE Superstar, Mike Kanellis (Bennett).

WWE also commented on Kanellis' injury: