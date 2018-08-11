Update On How Long Maria Kanellis Will Be Out Of Action

As we reported earlier this week, Maria Kanellis sustained a broken wrist while training in the ring for a comeback.
Kanellis posted an x-ray of the injury on her Instagram and wrote, "I broke my wrist training in the ring to come back... 6 weeks in a cast. Do the math... still have time before #Evolution."
Kanellis returned to the WWE in July of 2017 and eventually went on a leave of absence last September after announcing her pregnancy with fellow WWE Superstar, Mike Kanellis (Bennett).
WWE also commented on Kanellis' injury:
"Maria Kanellis revealed on Instagram that she has suffered a broken wrist while training for her in-ring return and will be in a cast for six weeks.
Kanellis and her husband Mike welcomed their daughter, Fredrica Moon, back in April. The new mom's return to the ring has been delayed due to injury, but she's confident that time is on her side as we approach WWE's first all-women's pay-per-view event, WWE Evolution, on Oct. 28.
Check out Maria's post below, and join WWE.com in wishing her a speedy recovery!"