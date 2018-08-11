WrestlingInc.com

WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Match Announced, Updated Card

By Joshua Gagnon | August 11, 2018

WWE announced Rusev and Lana will take on Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega on the SummerSlam Kickoff on August 19.

Over the last two weeks, Vega has been able to pick up wins over Lana, thanks mainly to Aiden English attempting to help break-up fights outside the ring. A couple weeks back Rusev would also lose to Almas after being distracted by a brawl on the outside and English getting bumped into Lana by Vega.


Below is the updated card:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte

WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
If Strowman loses, Owens gets the MITB case.

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

KICKOFF
Lana and Rusev vs. Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas

