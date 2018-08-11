WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Match Announced, Updated Card

WWE announced Rusev and Lana will take on Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega on the SummerSlam Kickoff on August 19.
Over the last two weeks, Vega has been able to pick up wins over Lana, thanks mainly to Aiden English attempting to help break-up fights outside the ring. A couple weeks back Rusev would also lose to Almas after being distracted by a brawl on the outside and English getting bumped into Lana by Vega.
BREAKING NEWS: @RusevBUL & @LanaWWE will join forces to battle @AndradeCienWWE & @Zelina_VegaWWE in the #SummerSlam #Kickoff, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/S8ZE0DQ2cM— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2018
Below is the updated card:
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte
WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins
WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP
Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day
WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
If Strowman loses, Owens gets the MITB case.
Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin
The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan
KICKOFF
Lana and Rusev vs. Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas