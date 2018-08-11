WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Match Announced, Updated Card

WWE announced Rusev and Lana will take on Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega on the SummerSlam Kickoff on August 19.

Over the last two weeks, Vega has been able to pick up wins over Lana, thanks mainly to Aiden English attempting to help break-up fights outside the ring. A couple weeks back Rusev would also lose to Almas after being distracted by a brawl on the outside and English getting bumped into Lana by Vega.

Below is the updated card:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte

WWE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jeff Hardy

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The New Day

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Drew Gulak

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

If Strowman loses, Owens gets the MITB case.

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan

KICKOFF

Lana and Rusev vs. Zelina Vega and Andrade "Cien" Almas