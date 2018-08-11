WWE Stars Challenge Becky Lynch And Charlotte, How Old Is Hulk Hogan Today?, Top SummerSlam Endings

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the greatest SummerSlam endings. The group included: Brock Lesnar giving Shane McMahon an F-5 after crushing Randy Orton (2016), Brock Lesnar defeating The Rock for the WWE Undisputed Championship (2002), and Randy Orton cashing-in on Daniel Bryan after Triple H hit a pedigree on the newly crowned champion (2013).

- WWE Hall of Fame Hulk Hogan turns 65 today. Hogan was recently reinstated into the Hall of Fame after apologizing to the WWE locker room before Extreme Rules last month. The apology had been met with mixed reactions for starting his speech by warning the locker room to watch what they say because they might be recorded without their knowledge. Also today, former ECW Referee/Manager Bill Alfonso turns 61.

- Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville tweeted out their displeasure with SmackDown GM Paige "handing out opportunities" to other women in the division while they remain ignored. Rose and Deville then challenged Pagie's former PCB teammates (Charlotte and Becky Lynch) to a match. Paige responded that Rose and Deville will get a chance to earn their opportunities on Tuesday, but kept it vague on how that would happen.

I find it pretty ridiculous that @RealPaigeWWE gives her former PCB teammates preferential treatment, but doesn't extend the same courtesy to her former #Absolution teammates?! Hmm... ???? Come on GM you should know what's best for business!???????????? — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) August 11, 2018

Funny to me how @RealPaigeWWE is HANDING out opportunities like they're nothin.. well to everyone but Mandy and I that is... haha but only when it's convenient for her .. why don't you feed us #Lasskicker #Queen or are u scared we'd make a joke outta ur top rising stars ?? #JOKE — Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 10, 2018