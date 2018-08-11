WrestlingInc.com

WWE Stars Challenge Becky Lynch And Charlotte, How Old Is Hulk Hogan Today?, Top SummerSlam Endings

By Joshua Gagnon | August 11, 2018

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the greatest SummerSlam endings. The group included: Brock Lesnar giving Shane McMahon an F-5 after crushing Randy Orton (2016), Brock Lesnar defeating The Rock for the WWE Undisputed Championship (2002), and Randy Orton cashing-in on Daniel Bryan after Triple H hit a pedigree on the newly crowned champion (2013).

- WWE Hall of Fame Hulk Hogan turns 65 today. Hogan was recently reinstated into the Hall of Fame after apologizing to the WWE locker room before Extreme Rules last month. The apology had been met with mixed reactions for starting his speech by warning the locker room to watch what they say because they might be recorded without their knowledge. Also today, former ECW Referee/Manager Bill Alfonso turns 61.

- Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville tweeted out their displeasure with SmackDown GM Paige "handing out opportunities" to other women in the division while they remain ignored. Rose and Deville then challenged Pagie's former PCB teammates (Charlotte and Becky Lynch) to a match. Paige responded that Rose and Deville will get a chance to earn their opportunities on Tuesday, but kept it vague on how that would happen.





