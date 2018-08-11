Samoa Joe Talks Facing AJ Styles At SummerSlam, The Indies Being A 'Stable Industry,' Best Talkers

Samoa Joe spoke with Vulture Hound on his favorite promo guys, indie promotions continuing to improve and support wrestlers, and taking on WWE Champion AJ Styles at SummerSlam. Here are some of the highlights:

Indie promotions continuing to grow and support wrestlers:

"I hope it's a sustained strength. I've thought of the independents as a stable industry for a little over two decades, and that's because I stably worked in it, so I've understood it that way. I'm hoping that these companies are looking towards the future and also including their talent in their future plans. You know, understanding the value of them and taking care of them accordingly. I get people all the time that say, 'Ah well, they're an independent, they can't afford to take care of the guys at this time.' But at the same time, you should still be making your best effort, because it's those gentlemen that step through those ropes every night who created this industry with their efforts and their abilities. They're the reason why you see this big flourishing, thriving independent scene. Around the world, in the UK, United States, Canada, Mexico…it's a great thing to see, and I just hope that they manage this wave accordingly and they get something that's lasting."

His favorite talkers:

"I like promo guys for, I'm sure like a lot of people, a lot of different reasons. Obviously, when it came to eliciting a reaction from an audience, especially at the time, I think Ric Flair is the guy who is constantly up there. Especially when you talk about speaking with passion and being able to convey a ton of emotion with his words and his body language. And you know, there's other guys. I think Mick Foley, Mankind, had a brilliant delivery. Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, he's also got…you know, when people look back and they understand nuanced abilities as far as promos come, he's one of those guys. But the list is long."

Comparing his upcoming SummerSlam match with AJ Styles to when the two faced each other in TNA:

"I think this is a very different encounter. AJ is a very different athlete than when I last faced him, much more complete. Obviously, anywhere he goes he's been able to soak up the best parts of that style and make it his own, and he's done that, he's gone abroad [to New Japan Pro Wrestling]. Going into this, it'll be a different feel. It's been a while since we've been in something like this – sparks fly, and the fans benefit."

Joe also discussed his WWE promos and looking up to Arn Anderson early on in his career. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.