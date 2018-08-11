ROH Episode 359 Recap: The Young Bucks & Adam Page In Action, Shane Helms Vs. Marty Scurll

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Silas Young and Chris Sabin (with Alex Shelley) make their entrances. Alex Shelley joins the commentary team. The winner of the first match of the night will receive a future ROH Television Championship opportunity.

Silas Young vs. Chris Sabin

They exchange wrist locks. Sabin briefly locks in a headlock on Young. Sabin hits an arm-drag on Young. Sabin eventually elbows Young in the face. Young gets Sabin into a Fireman's Carry position before slamming him to the mat. Sabin moves out of the way of a moonsault attempt by Young. Young connects with a knee strike to Sabin. Young attempts Misery on Sabin, Sabin gets out of it. Sabin rolls Young up for a two count. Young and Sabin clothesline each other. Sabin hits an Insiguri on Young. Sabin hits Cradle Shock on Young. Sabin pins Young for the win.

Winner: Chris Sabin

ROH Television Champion Punishment Martinez comes to the entrance way after the match to stare down Sabin.

Marty Scurll and Shane "Hurricane" Helms make their entrances.

Marty Scurll vs. Shane Helms

They lock up. Helms hits a snapmare on Scurll. Helms eventually hits a neck-breaker from off the top rope on Scurll. Helms pins Scurll for a two count. Helms kicks Scurll. Helms goes for the Vertibreaker. Scurll attempts to turn it into the Chickenwing. Scurll pushes Helms towards the referee. Scurll kicks Helms below the belt behind the referee's back. Scurll rolls Helms up for the win.

Winner: Marty Scurll

So Cal Uncensored's Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels make their entrance. LIJ's Evil, Bushi & Sanada make their entrance. Bullet Club's Adam Page & The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) make their entrances.

So Cal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels) vs. LIJ (Evil, Bushi & Sanada) vs. Bullet Club (Adam Page, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson)

Page & Kazarian exchange strikes. Kazarian connects with a forearm t Page. Daniels kicks Page and sends him out of the ring as Sanada sends Kazarian out of the ring. Sanada rolls Daniels up for a two count. Matt eventually assists Nick with a Dive to the outside on their opponents. Matt teases a Dive to the outside. Bushi hits a Destroyer on Matt. Late in the match, Daniels goes for Angel's Wings on Bushi. Mark Briscoes jumps up to the apron and distracts the referee as Jay Briscoe comes into the ring and strikes Daniels with a steel chair. Bushi hits a code-breaker from the second rope on Daniels. Bushi pins Daniels for the win.

Winners: LIJ (Evil, Bushi & Sanada)

