Elias In Concert, Tommaso Ciampa And Johnny Gargano Count The Days Until NXT TakeOver, Rey Mysterio

- Above, Rey Mysterio took on Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam in 2009. Mysterio would hit a counter hurricanrana from the second rope to retain the title. More recently, Mysterio is reportedly expected to return to WWE after the September 1 "All In" event.

- Having dropped a hit album, Elias is ready for the next big step: A gig in New York City. Elias will play a special concert at New York's Gramercy Theatre as part of SummerSlam weekend on Saturday, August 18 at 5:30pm, titled "Walk With Elias: A Special Live Performance." Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com, and the performance begins at 5:30pm with doors opening at 5pm.

- NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have both begun counting down the days to their Last Man Standing Match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn on August 18. Aleister Black was originally in the match, but was pulled after needing surgery for a groin injury. On Twitter, Ciampa has been reminding Gargano about his past failures at TakeOver: Brooklyn, while Gargano looks to be putting out puzzle pieces, possibly showing off a new logo or merchandise.

2 years ago DIY was born in Brooklyn.



Do you remember this, atJohnnyGargano?



I remember. You quit.



8 Days. pic.twitter.com/sYwNk8049P — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) August 10, 2018