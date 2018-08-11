TK O'Ryan On ROH Changing The Color Of Ring Mats, Cody Being 'A Big Stinky Turd', ROH - MSG, All In

TK O'Ryan of Ring of Honor's Kingdom faction recently joined Interactive Wrestling Radio via the Wrestling Epicenter for an exclusive interview. The rising ROH star talked about the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard of Honor, his 15th Anniversary shin shattering moonsault, and has a mixed bag of a reaction when discussing Cody and the Young Bucks and what they've done with All In. You can listen to the full interview here, they sent us these highlights:

Doing color commentary during the recent 6 Man Tag Gauntlet Match:

"Oh, I loved it! I felt like a pig in stink, man! That is my absolute comfort zone. Put a headset on my head and let me talk into a microphone! I was born for that. To do it for Ring of Honor television in the Hammerstein with Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana who are an awesome duo, I loved it! I kept messing with Ian too. I kept putting my finger in his nose. I stole his tie... Stole his glasses! I kept knocking his headset off his ears so he couldn't hear anything. Love it!

His recent match with Cody Rhodes:

"I took away that I could hang with one of the best guys in the world. I knew I could going into the match. My biggest thing is anyone that saw it knows that I'm just as good as a guy like Cody Rhodes. It really comes down to the right lighting and the right context. Having a chance to go up against a guy like Cody in a place like Nashville which is a historic wrestling town... It is tough to come up with a bigger spot than that. I just hope people took notice to what happened in that match."

All In:

"I think Cody Rhodes is a big stinky turd. But, I like the Young Bucks an awful lot. I've really come to respect who they are and what they do. They're the trendsetters of wrestling. 25 years from now, you're going to have guys saying, These tag teams. They don't make 'em like they used to make the Young Bucks!" To be in the same company as them and to be as involved with them as we are, God it feels like Vinnie and I are wrestling with the Bucks every other month, I love it. I'm not going to sit here and say it is an honor. But, I definitely appreciate getting to work with those guys as much as I do."

ROH working Madison Square Garden:

"It is unbelievable, man! It is definitely a sign of the times! With Ring of Honor being as hot as it is, it is certainly the coolest wrestling company on the planet, there is no doubt about that, There's no doubt about the talent that is in that locker room. There is no doubt about our ability to put on world class shows. When Ring of Honor comes to Madison Square Garden - There's so many eyes that are open right now. But, that's going to open up the eyes that are still half shut."



The ROH ring changing to a white ring mat:

"(laughs) That's kind of a hot topic in the Ring of Honor locker room at the moment. The dark ring looks cool but it is a bit much on TV. Dark ring, dark ropes, dark curtain, dark mats. It gets a bit much. The lighter colored mat does add some cool contrast. So, it is pretty sweet. But, it does have the negative of like halfway through the show, you see the sweat staisn on there. I guess if I had to pick, I think I like the black mat. It sets Ring of Honor apart from the other televised wrestling companies. I'd take the black everything and the red turnbuckle pads!"

The walls coming down and wrestling companies working together:

"I think what is going on right now is nothing new. It is something old in a new way. You get a lot of guys that talk about the territorial days of wrestling. I think right now is as close as a modern version of that there is going to be. Obviously, I wasn't around for the territories. But, I have heard a lot of stories and seen a lot fo tape. We're getting back to a time where the wrestler is in charge. It is less of wrestlers needing to work for one of the big 3 companies and it is kind of getting back to where wrestlers can make a living by being professional wrestlers."

