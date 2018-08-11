Current WWE SummerSlam Betting Odds: Three Champions Favored To Lose, Roman Reigns Vs. Brock Lesnar

The betting odds for Summerslam are out earlier than most PPVs and three champions have odds against successful title defenses. Thanks to our friends at Bet Wrestling for sending the following:

Roman Reigns had been in his three previous challenges to Brock Lesnar and this time is no different with Reigns being favored at -300. Roman ended up losing on each previous occasion so betting against him is tempting considering the trend.

The most favored on the card at -420 is Ronda Rousey in her challenge for the Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss. Another champion listed as an underdog is Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler. Dolph is being challenged by Seth Rollins, who has odds of -285 to regain the title.

The WWE Championship match has close odds at this point, with AJ Styles favored at only -160 to retain against Samoa Joe. Even closer odds see Smackdown Tag Team Champions, The Bludgeon Brothers favored at only -140 defending against The New Day. The +100 odds for New Day is an even bet, meaning a bettor would win whatever they bet.

In the Cruiserweight Championship match both champion Cedric Alexander and challenger Drew Gulak have odds of -120 and expect these to change somewhat by next week to project a winner. The United States Championship match on the other hand has set a definitive projection in a title retention for Shinsuke Nakamura with healthy odds of -265, the best odds of any current champion.

Because it's a Triple Threat match, the Smackdown Women's Championship allows the sports books to offer all three competitor as underdogs. The champion, Carmella, has the best odds at +115 against challengers Becky Lynch and Charlotte.

In non-title matches Finn Balor is favored at -170 to oust Constable Corbin, while The Miz has odds of -135 against Daniel Bryan. Worth noting is Bryan's odds are -105, so both he and Miz are listed as underdogs currently, which is emblematic of the sports books not knowing how to call this one.

Below are the current lines:

Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) +220 vs Roman Reigns -300

WWE Championship

AJ Styles -160(c) vs Samoa Joe +120

Raw Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) +300 vs Ronda Rousey -420

Smackdown Women's Championship – Triple Threat Match

Carmella (c) +115 vs Becky Lynch +185 vs Charlotte Flair +235

Intercontinental Championship

Dolph Ziggler (c) +205 vs Seth Rollins -285

United States Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) -265 vs Jeff Hardy +185

Cruiserweight Championship

Cedric Alexander (c) -120 vs Drew Gulak -120

Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Bludgeon Brother (c) -140 vs The New Day +100

Money in the Bank Contract

Braun Strowman (MitB Holder) -300 vs Kevin Owens +220

Finn Balor -170 vs Constable Corbin +130

Daniel Bryan -105 vs The Miz -135