WWE Main Event Recap: No Way Jose In Action, Gable, Slater & Rhyno Vs. The Ascension & Kanellis

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. No Way Jose and Curt Hawkins make their entrances as Vic Joseph, Percy Watson and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

No Way Jose vs. Curt Hawkins

Hawkins locks in a headlock, Jose sends him to the ropes. Hawkins hits a shoulder block on Jose. Hawkins eventually connects with a kick to the face of Jose. Hawkins pins Jose for a two count. Hawkins gets Jose up. Jose pushes Hawkins to the ropes. Jose hits a Pop-Up Punch on Hawkins. Jose pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: No Way Jose

A video package is shown highlighting the feud between Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Rene Young's interview with Paul Heyman.

A recap of the physical altercation between The Miz and Daniel Bryan on SmackDown Live is shown.

Heath Slater & Rhyno make their entrance. Chad Gable, Mike Kanellis & The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor) make their entrances.

Heath Slater, Rhyno & Chad Gable vs. Mike Kanellis & The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

Slater locks in a waist lock on Kanellis. Kanellis and Slater exchange wrist locks. Kanellis kicks Slater. Rhyno eventually elbows Kanellis in the face. Kanellis ducks a clothesline attempt by Rhyno. Rhyno hits a spine-buster on Kanellis. Konnor and Viktor break up a pinfall attempt by Rhyno on Kanellis. Slater comes into the ring. Konnor sends Slater out of the ring. Rhyno clotheslines Konnor and Viktor out of the ring. Kanellis superkicks Rhyno. Gable rags in and ascends the turnbuckles. Kanellis runs towards Gable, Gable jumps over him from the top rope. Gable hits a Rolling German Suplex on Kanellis. Gable pins Kanellis for the win.

Winners: Chad Gable, Rhyno & Heath Slater

A recap of Ronda Rousey defeating Alicia Fox on RAW is shown to close the show.



