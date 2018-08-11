Kevin Nash Wins Championship Title (Photo), Samoa Joe Names His Top 5 Games, WWE Network Additions

- Above, Samoa Joe gave his all-time top five video games on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Starting at number five: Chrono Trigger, Gears of War, Fallout, Final Fantasy VI, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

- Here are this week's new additions to the WWE Network.

* Monday - Table for 3 featuring Matt Hardy, Xavier Woods, and Zack Ryder - (following Raw)

* Tuesday - New 205 Live (10pm ET), WWE Marquee Matches featuring John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam 2013 (11pm ET)

* Wednesday - New NXT (8pm ET), WWE Marquee Matches featuring John Cena vs. AJ Styles at SummerSlam 2016 (9pm ET)

* Thursday - WWE Marquee Matches featuring Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle at SummerSlam 2003 (8pm ET)

* Friday - New This Week in WWE (8pm ET), WWE Chronicle featuring Samoa Joe's journey from WrestleMania 34 to SummerSlam (9pm ET)

* Saturday - NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn Pre-Show (6pm ET), NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn (7pm ET)

* Sunday - SummerSlam Kickoff (5pm ET), SummerSlam PPV (7pm ET), and WWE Story Time Season 3 debut (11:30pm ET)

- Yesterday, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, 59, won the Big Time Wrestling Championship by defeating Flex Armstrong. Nash thanked the promotion and his opponent earlier today on Twitter.

Thanks Big Time Wrestling for the honor. Thanks @FlexArmstrong1 for the sacrifices you have given this business. Most important the friendship we've shared. pic.twitter.com/Se4vLXmjNQ — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) August 11, 2018